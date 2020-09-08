Title
Jessica Krug's Department Speaks Out
Departmental colleagues of Jessica Krug, the white associate professor of history at George Washington University who has been lying about being Black for her entire career, want her to resign or be fired. In a statement Friday, George Washington’s history faculty members said they are “shocked and appalled” at Krug’s “appropriation of an Afro-Caribbean identity” and betrayal of “countless current and former students, fellow scholars of Africana Studies, colleagues in our department and throughout the historical discipline, as well as community activists in New York City and beyond.”
The discipline of history is “concerned with truth telling about the past,” the professors said, and so Krug’s conduct raises “questions about the veracity of her own research and teaching.” Krug should resign, they said, but if she doesn’t, the department recommends that she be untenured and terminated. The Washington Post also reported that the department wants Krug’s current classes in African and Latin American history to continue if it can find someone to replace her. Krug has not responded to multiple requests for comment since she revealed her secret last week.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Professor suspended for saying Chinese word that sounds like an English slur
Professors plan to strike for racial justice
Can small scale overcome limited resources at small colleges reporting coronavirus cases on campus?
Admissions research suggests ambiguous results will result from some tactics at top colleges
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Jessica Krug's Department Speaks Out
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Prominent scholar outs herself as white just as she faced exposure for claiming to be Black
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »