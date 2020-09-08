Print

Title

Jessica Krug's Department Speaks Out

By

Colleen Flaherty
September 8, 2020
 
 

Departmental colleagues of Jessica Krug, the white associate professor of history at George Washington University who has been lying about being Black for her entire career, want her to resign or be fired. In a statement Friday, George Washington’s history faculty members said they are “shocked and appalled” at Krug’s “appropriation of an Afro-Caribbean identity” and betrayal of “countless current and former students, fellow scholars of Africana Studies, colleagues in our department and throughout the historical discipline, as well as community activists in New York City and beyond.”

The discipline of history is “concerned with truth telling about the past,” the professors said, and so Krug’s conduct raises “questions about the veracity of her own research and teaching.” Krug should resign, they said, but if she doesn’t, the department recommends that she be untenured and terminated. The Washington Post also reported that the department wants Krug’s current classes in African and Latin American history to continue if it can find someone to replace her. Krug has not responded to multiple requests for comment since she revealed her secret last week.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Fostering a Sense of Belonging in STEM
Colleges Should Go Back to School
on Remote Learning
Believing in Our Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Semester Like No Other
3 Questions for Stanford’s Andy Saltarelli
Making the Most of an Unusual Summer
On Gatekeeping

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Professor suspended for saying Chinese word that sounds like an English slur

Professors plan to strike for racial justice

Can small scale overcome limited resources at small colleges reporting coronavirus cases on campus?

Admissions research suggests ambiguous results will result from some tactics at top colleges

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Jessica Krug's Department Speaks Out

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Prominent scholar outs herself as white just as she faced exposure for claiming to be Black

Back to Top