Springer Nature Deepens Partnership With ResearchGate

Academic journal publisher Springer Nature and scholarly networking website ResearchGate have agreed to a long-term content syndication partnership.

Springer Nature and ResearchGate began a pilot program in March 2019 that made research articles from select Springer Nature journals available to download for ResearchGate users with valid institutional journal subscriptions.

A white paper evaluating the results of the pilot shared positive feedback from researchers about the improved ease of discovery of version-of-record (rather than prepublication) journal articles and the straightforward journal access authentication process.

Springer Nature will make more journal articles available through ResearchGate, including articles published in Springer journals in the past five years, and articles in all Nature-branded research journals from the past three years.

“This partnership is a wonderful example of how we can provide content directly to researchers on the platforms they use for collaboration and networking, therefore improving the discoverability and visibility of our authors’ work,” said Steven Inchcoombe, chief publishing and solutions officer at Springer Nature, in a press release.

The continued collaboration between Springer Nature and ResearchGate is notable, as many scholarly publishers have been critical of ResearchGate’s research-sharing practices.

The Coalition for Responsible Sharing, which represents publishers such as the American Chemical Society and Elsevier, has issued more than 100,000 takedown notices to ResearchGate for research articles shared in breach of copyright.

The American Chemical Society and Elsevier have also separately sued the platform for mass copyright infringement.