Print

Title

Springer Nature Deepens Partnership With ResearchGate

By

Lindsay McKenzie
September 9, 2020
 
 

Academic journal publisher Springer Nature and scholarly networking website ResearchGate have agreed to a long-term content syndication partnership.

Springer Nature and ResearchGate began a pilot program in March 2019 that made research articles from select Springer Nature journals available to download for ResearchGate users with valid institutional journal subscriptions.

A white paper evaluating the results of the pilot shared positive feedback from researchers about the improved ease of discovery of version-of-record (rather than prepublication) journal articles and the straightforward journal access authentication process.

Springer Nature will make more journal articles available through ResearchGate, including articles published in Springer journals in the past five years, and articles in all Nature-branded research journals from the past three years.

“This partnership is a wonderful example of how we can provide content directly to researchers on the platforms they use for collaboration and networking, therefore improving the discoverability and visibility of our authors’ work,” said Steven Inchcoombe, chief publishing and solutions officer at Springer Nature, in a press release.

The continued collaboration between Springer Nature and ResearchGate is notable, as many scholarly publishers have been critical of ResearchGate’s research-sharing practices.

The Coalition for Responsible Sharing, which represents publishers such as the American Chemical Society and Elsevier, has issued more than 100,000 takedown notices to ResearchGate for research articles shared in breach of copyright.

The American Chemical Society and Elsevier have also separately sued the platform for mass copyright infringement.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Humane Assessment Shouldn’t Happen Only During a Pandemic
Fostering a Sense of Belonging in STEM
Colleges Should Go Back to School
on Remote Learning

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Social Media Sandwich: How to Communicate Your Research on Social Media
Hands-on Classes at a Distance and the Emerging Virtual Future
Woodshedding: A Response to Kevin Carey
Reading ’2030’ as a Opportunity to Talk About Higher Ed’s Next Decade
Designing the Future of Liberal Education
A Semester Like No Other

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

What college presidents say about leading in the COVID-19 era

As Marist takes over Mindset List, it changes

COVID-19 roundup: Cuomo cites college cases; campuses enact all-student quarantines or send some hom

Scholars on strike for racial justice

Anti-Semitism on the rise as new semester starts

What happens when college social media influencers get COVID-19?

Woodshedding: A Response to Kevin Carey | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Professor suspended for saying Chinese word that sounds like an English slur

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Back to Top