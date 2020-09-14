Print

Academic Minute: Student Reactions to Kent State and COVID-19

By

Doug Lederman
September 14, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Matthew Boedy, assistant professor of rhetoric and composition at the University of North Georgia, looks to a past example of change to draw parallels to how higher education might shift post-COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

