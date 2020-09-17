Print

Title

Academic Minute: Spiritual Crusading

By

Doug Lederman
September 17, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Richard Allington, assistant professor of history at Eastern New Mexico University, explores how ordinary people helped support the Crusades. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

