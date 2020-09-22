Title
Academic Minute: American Adrenaline Narrative
September 22, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Kristin J. Jacobson, professor of American literature at Stockton University, explains the American adrenaline narrative and how it relates to nature. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
When Adrian College threatened to cut history and more, alumni organized
2020 Survey of Admissions Leaders
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
Ohio University Administrator Accepts $100K Bonus
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Professor Who Called COVID-19 the ‘Chinese Virus’ on Leave
Liberal Arts Majors Less Drawn to Authoritarianism
William & Mary Plagiarized Statement on Athletics Cuts
How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »