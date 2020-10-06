Title
Coastal Carolina Names Michael Benson to His Fourth Different Presidency
Michael Benson will be Coastal Carolina University’s next president, the university announced Friday.
The new job will be Benson’s fourth college presidency. He first served as president of Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, when he was 36, followed by presidencies at Southern Utah University and, most recently, Eastern Kentucky University.
Benson will take the helm at Coastal Carolina University on Jan. 2.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Benson, and as a Board, we firmly believe his leadership talents and experiences are an excellent match for Coastal Carolina University and the advancement of this dynamic institution,” H. Delan Stevens, chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees, said in a press release.
Fourth presidencies are relatively rare for higher education leaders. Just 1.1 percent of leaders were on their fourth presidencies in 2016, the most recent year for which the American Council on Education released data from its American College Presidents Study. More than 98 percent of respondents had held fewer presidencies.
