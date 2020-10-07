Print

Academic Minute: Diet of Great White Sharks

By

Doug Lederman
October 7, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of a celebration of the production's 10-year anniversary: In this segment from 2012, Sora Kim, then a postdoctoral researcher in the department of geology and geophysics at the University of Wyoming (and now at the University of California, Merced), shed light on the diet of great white sharks. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

