Justice Department Sues Yale

Scott Jaschik
October 9, 2020
 
 

The Justice Department sued Yale University, claiming the university discriminates against Asian American and white applicants, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The department said it would sue Yale in August if it did not change its admissions practices. Yale maintains that its admissions practices are legal and protected by Supreme Court precedent.

