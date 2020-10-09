Title
Justice Department Sues Yale
The Justice Department sued Yale University, claiming the university discriminates against Asian American and white applicants, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The department said it would sue Yale in August if it did not change its admissions practices. Yale maintains that its admissions practices are legal and protected by Supreme Court precedent.
