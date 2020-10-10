Title
Princeton to Establish New Residential College
Princeton University will establish a new residential college named for Mellody Hobson, president and co-CEO of Ariel Investments, on the site of the former Wilson College.
Hobson, a Black woman, and the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation made a donation that will lead the project. She hopes the college that bears her name will remind students that “our past does not have to be our future,” she said in a press release.
“No one from my family had graduated from college when I arrived at Princeton from Chicago, and yet even as I looked up at buildings named after the likes of Rockefeller and Forbes, I felt at home,” Hobson, who graduated from Princeton in 1991, said in the announcement. “My hope is that my name will remind future generations of students -- especially those who are Black and brown and the ‘firsts’ in their families -- that they too belong.”
The university in June removed Woodrow Wilson’s name from its School of Public and International Affairs and the residential college which will become Hobson College. The university removed Wilson’s name after people gathered for nationwide protests against police brutality and in support of Black lives.
