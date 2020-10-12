Print

Title

Academic Minute: Theories of Time Travel

By

Doug Lederman
October 12, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of a celebration of the production's 10-year anniversary: In this segment from 2015, Ron Mallett, research professor of physics at the University of Connecticut, inspired us by studying time travel. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Greatest Generation Redux?
The Education Department’s Race to the Bottom
What Tech Calls Thinking

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

What a second Trump term would bring higher education

Following student's death, Appalachian State University wrestles with uncertainty, fear and keeping

Colleges cancel diversity programs in response to Trump order

Allegheny kicks off new marketing campaign

Davidson College gives students surprise day off after fall break canceled

COVID-Positive Staff Named in Email

The Department of Education's ill-conceived investigation of Princeton University is part of a broad

COVID round-up: Survey of presidents looks at financial and other challenges

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Back to Top