Academic Minute: Monuments

Doug Lederman
December 14, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Janet Donohoe, dean of the Honors College and a professor of philosophy in the College of Arts, examines the role monuments play in a society. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

