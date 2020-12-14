Print

Title

UNC Wilmington Senate Censures Chancellor

By

Colleen Flaherty
December 14, 2020
 
 

The Faculty Senate at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington last week voted to censure campus chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli, 51 to 20, following months of tension. The censure motion says Sartarelli “initially refused to support a global social movement supporting the liberty and human rights of Black people,” and he demonstrates little leadership and a “lack of empathy” regarding racial justice, diversity and inclusion. Many professors fault Sartarelli for not firing the late Mike Adams, a controversial professor of criminal justice, outright, although Sartarelli has said settling with Adams to get him to resign was “less damaging” to the university financially. Sartarelli also reportedly said this year that affirming that Black lives matter would “be hard for me to do … because I believe all lives matter.” Banners and signs must now all be approved by the university, which some see as a response to Black Lives Matter movement activity on campus.

Sartarelli told WHQR that “my focus is centered on our students and advancing our mission, vision and values in partnership with all faculty and staff. Establishing a campus commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is a continual process. How we learn from and live with our history matters. I understand the urgency required and hope all of us (Chancellor, administration, faculty, staff, students, alumni and the community) can build a better Seahawk future together.” Sartarelli said he's already shared an advance copy of a chancellor's report on diversity, equity and inclusion with the Senate and looks forward “to leading UNCW as we continue to pursue this important work in the new year.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Modeling Elevator Traffic With Social Distancing
Making the New Normal Work
Podcasting a Polymath

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Rare Moment of Unity
Universities, the Climate Emergency, and ‘The Ministry for the Future’
Guest Post: The Strange Case of the Exploding Student Workload
Mental Health Epidemic: Dark Shadow of the COVID Pandemic
Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Topics

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

College of Saint Rose, U of Evansville and Marquette see severe cuts proposed

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Essay on Dr. Jill Biden Prompts Uproar

U of Texas will stop using controversial algorithm to evaluate Ph.D. applicants

When a misleading op-ed in 'The Wall Street Journal' irks academics, it's time for a fact check on f

Study: The ABCs of advising are listen, respect, care

Teaching students to think critically (opinion)

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Back to Top