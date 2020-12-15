Print

Title

Academic Minute: Male Veterans as Nurses

By

Doug Lederman
December 15, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Kelly Dyar, assistant professor of nursing, looks at one way to employ veterans after they return home or exit the service. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

