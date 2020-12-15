Title
Academic Minute: Male Veterans as Nurses
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Kelly Dyar, assistant professor of nursing, looks at one way to employ veterans after they return home or exit the service. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
More high school graduates through 2025, but pool still shrinks afterward
What do new projections of high school graduates mean for colleges and universities?
'Draconian' contract proposals in Connecticut
U of Texas will stop using controversial algorithm to evaluate Ph.D. applicants
Guest Post: The Strange Case of the Exploding Student Workload | Just Visiting
College of Saint Rose, U of Evansville and Marquette see severe cuts proposed
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning
Collin College Accused of Abandoning Academic Freedom -- Again
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »