Title
Pulse Podcast: Bridgette Gray of Per Scholas
This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Bridgette Gray, chief impact officer of Per Scholas, a nonprofit skills training organization that provides tuition-free courses. In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray of the University of the Sciences, The Pulse's host, Gray discusses efforts to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in technology fields, among other topics. Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.
