Academic Minute: Black Men and STEM Careers

By

Doug Lederman
December 17, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Christopher Jett, associate professor of mathematics, explores how the persistence of Black men in STEM can help them thrive in the future. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

