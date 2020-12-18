Print

Title

Academic Minute: Second-Year Experiences for Underrepresented Students

By

Doug Lederman
December 18, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Dena Kniess, assistant professor in the department of communication sciences, explores how underrepresented students can maneuver through their second year of college. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Deciding Under the Influence
Opportunity Knocks for Liberal Education
Remembering Higher Education in 2020

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Fall Is Coming…
#DrBiden Has a History
The Crisis Higher Education Needs
Snow Days and Zoom
Books Reviewed in 2020
A Quick Bit of Math

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Scholars pledge not to speak at Ole Miss until it reinstates a colleague

Cal State chancellor reflects on leadership as he approaches retirement delayed by COVID-19

The 10 'Inside Higher Ed' stories that attracted the most readers

#DrBiden Has a History | University of Venus

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Teaching students to think critically (opinion)

Judson College Will Close If It Doesn't Receive Gifts

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

New presidents or provosts: Berklee Cypress Cuyahoga Forsyth Tech Kirkwood MCPHS Oakland Rutgers Ste

Back to Top