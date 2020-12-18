Title
Academic Minute: Second-Year Experiences for Underrepresented Students
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Dena Kniess, assistant professor in the department of communication sciences, explores how underrepresented students can maneuver through their second year of college. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
