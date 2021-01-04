Title
Judson College Will Open for Spring Semester
Judson College, a Baptist women's institution in Alabama, will be open for the spring semester.
The college announced last month that it would close if it didn't receive $500,000 in gifts by Dec. 31. The college announced on New Year's Eve that "the Judson community surpassed the $500,000 cash goal Dec. 28. To date, the combined giving and commitment total is: $1,380,546.04."
While the college will be open in the spring, "due to the potential surge of coronavirus cases after the New Year, the start date of the spring semester will be moved to January 20, 2021."
