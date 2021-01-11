Print

Title

Kansas State, Washburn to Begin Semester Online

By

Lilah Burke
January 11, 2021
 
 

Kansas State University and Washburn University -- located in Manhattan, Kan. and Topeka, Kan., respectively -- will begin their semesters online due to concerns about COVID-19, the Associated Press reported this weekend.

At Kansas State, the first two weeks of the term will be virtual. At Washburn, it’s not clear when in-person learning will return.

“As we anticipate a surge in positive cases as people return to our campuses, this action will help us keep safety protocols in place,” Richard Myers, Kansas State president, told the AP.

At Washburn, the decision will be reviewed weekly, officials said, and in-person learning will return as soon as possible.

CORONAVIRUS

  •  
  • 1 of 171
See all content »

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How Colleges Can Spring Forward
Enough!
You’ve Got to Give Them Hope

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Other Lesson from MacKenzie Scott
Amplifying Michael Fried’s Letter “Turnover Isn't Just a Problem at EdTech Companies”
Students Are Not ATMs
Spiraling: Part One
Back to the Future
A Plea

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

The admissions cycle favors institutions with prestige and money

Colleges weigh taking action against incendiary comments in aftermath of Capitol attack

Controversy breaks out over Nazi salute at scholarly meeting

Health professions schools see surge in applications

Biden to Extend Pause on Student Loan Payments

How Much Colleges Will Get in Coronavirus Relief

Chapman Faces Pressure to Fire Professor Who Spoke at Trump Rally

The Betsy DeVos legacy: not much in higher education

Stanford Reverses Choice to Bring Freshmen, Sophomores to Campus

Back to Top