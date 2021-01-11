Title
Kansas State, Washburn to Begin Semester Online
By
Kansas State University and Washburn University -- located in Manhattan, Kan. and Topeka, Kan., respectively -- will begin their semesters online due to concerns about COVID-19, the Associated Press reported this weekend.
At Kansas State, the first two weeks of the term will be virtual. At Washburn, it’s not clear when in-person learning will return.
“As we anticipate a surge in positive cases as people return to our campuses, this action will help us keep safety protocols in place,” Richard Myers, Kansas State president, told the AP.
At Washburn, the decision will be reviewed weekly, officials said, and in-person learning will return as soon as possible.
