Academic Minute: Drug Company Profitability

Doug Lederman
January 12, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Bentley University Week, Fred Ledley, a professor of natural and applied sciences, examines whether drug companies are making significant profits. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

