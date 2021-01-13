Print

Academic Minute: Acute Stereotype-Threatening Cues

By

Doug Lederman
January 13, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Bentley University Week, Mateo Cruz, assistant professor of management, explores acute stereotype-threatening cues for women in the workplace. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

