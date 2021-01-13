Academic Minute
Acute Stereotype-Threatening Cues

There are many challenges for women in STEM fields. In today's Academic Minute, part of Bentley University Week, Mateo Cruz explores acute stereotype-threatening cues in the workplace. Cruz is an assistant professor of management at Bentley. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

