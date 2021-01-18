Print

Title

Academic Minute: Labor/Management Partnerships

By

Doug Lederman
January 18, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Marie Rudden, clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical School, explores how to bridge the gap between labor and management. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Everything Won’t Be Different
All This Dubious Abundance,
and More
Ph.D. Alumni: Hidden in Plain Sight

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Section 230
Time to Look, Listen and Learn
3 Questions for Pitt’s Cynthia Golden
Best Books of 2020
Managing Social Media During Times of Campus Unrest
This Spring's Welcome Letter

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Oregon says professor must drop her pay discrimination claims if she wants to retire

Search to find how much funding your college or university will receive in the new round of COVID-19

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Becoming American

Biden selects Miguel Cardona as education secretary

New Stanford Prison Experiment revelations question findings

Private colleges wonder if they are in Biden relief plan

Minnesota Halts Ph.D. Admissions in 12 Departments

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Back to Top