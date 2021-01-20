Print

Title

Academic Minute: Future of Cities

By

Doug Lederman
January 20, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Alexandros Tsamis, assistant professor of architecture at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, envisions how cities might look after COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Creating Rich Transcripts for Career Activation
The Unbearable Labor of Understanding
The Insufficiency of Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Zoom Fatigue: What We Have Learned
When Should University Presidents Speak Out?
Readers Respond: How to Know a Sinking Ship When You See One
Where Do We Go From Here?
Ask the Administrator: Am I Climbing Onboard a Sinking Ship?
Scott Galloway’s ‘Post-Corona’ Vision for Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Historians: Trump administration's report on U.S. history belongs in the trash

College Board kills Subject Tests and SAT Essay

Zoom Fatigue: What We Have Learned

New research brief looks at how pandemic has upset the status quo for placement tests

Lessons learned during the pandemic about how to teach flipped classes most effectively (opinion)

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Author discusses her new book on first-generation students at Harvard and Georgetown

Strategies for teaching online and in person simultaneously (opinion)

Readers Respond: How to Know a Sinking Ship When You See One | Confessions of a Community College De

Back to Top