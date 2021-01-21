1776 Report Removed From White House Website

Almost as quickly as it appeared last weekend, the Presidential Advisory 1776 Commission’s widely discredited report on “patriotic” U.S. history disappeared from the White House website Wednesday. Former president Trump ordered the report in November, and it landed with a thud just before he left office, with historians raising serious factual and plagiarism concerns about it. President Biden was expected to cancel the executive order that formed the commission immediately on Wednesday, and by early evening that order's webpage was blank, too.