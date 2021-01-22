Print

Biden Names Political Appointees to Ed Dept.

Kery Murakami
The Biden administration Thursday night named Rich Williams, an expert in the problems faced by student loan borrowers at Pew Charitable Trusts, chief of staff of the Education Department’s Office of Postsecondary Education.

The department also named Ben Miller, vice president for postsecondary education at the progressive Center for American Progress, as temporary senior adviser to Williams.

The department further announced a number of other political appointees, including Sheila Nix as chief of staff to Miguel Cardona, President Biden’s nominee for education secretary. Nix served as chief of staff to First Lady Jill Biden when she was second lady during the Obama administration, and she was a senior adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris during the presidential campaign. Nix was also president of Tusk Philanthropies, a foundation working to expand mobile voting.

Suzanne Goldberg, Columbia University’s executive vice president for university life, was named acting assistant secretary for the department’s Office for Civil Rights. Goldberg was a Columbia law professor, founding director of the law school’s Sexuality & Gender Law Clinic, and co-director of the Center for Gender & Sexuality Law.

Ben Halle, the Biden campaign’s Michigan communications director, was also named deputy assistant secretary for communications.

