Title
Academic Minute: Redlined Neighborhoods and Health Outcomes
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Rhodes College Week, Kendra Hotz, associate professor of religious studies, explores why social inequalities and health match up together on maps of Memphis. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
