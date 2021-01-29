Title
Professor Who Used Nazi Salute Retires
Robert Schuyler, the anthropologist who used a Nazi salute and phrase to criticize a panelist at the Society for Historical Archaeology’s recent meeting, has retired from the University of Pennsylvania as a professor emeritus. Schuyler did not respond to a request for comment. Penn this week updated an earlier statement on the incident. Steven Fluharty, dean of arts and sciences, said in the update that his school had “canceled the professor’s scheduled courses for the spring semester” and that Schuyler “has retired from our faculty.” Penn declined to answer additional questions about the case.
