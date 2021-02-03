'Inside Higher Ed' Report on the Digital Divide

Inside Higher Ed has released a new report, "Bridging the Digital Divide: Lessons From COVID-19," which is available for download, free, here.

The report, by Lindsay McKenzie, Inside Higher Ed's technology reporter, explores how certain groups of students were affected by limited access to technology and Wi-Fi networks as colleges pivoted to remote learning because of COVID-19. The report explores the breadth of social and economic disparity among students that this transition exposed, along with strategies undertaken by institutions, faculty members and others to help students who already faced great barriers to completing academic programs.

We invite you to sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the report on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. ET.