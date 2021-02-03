Title
'Inside Higher Ed' Report on the Digital Divide
Inside Higher Ed has released a new report, "Bridging the Digital Divide: Lessons From COVID-19," which is available for download, free, here.
The report, by Lindsay McKenzie, Inside Higher Ed's technology reporter, explores how certain groups of students were affected by limited access to technology and Wi-Fi networks as colleges pivoted to remote learning because of COVID-19. The report explores the breadth of social and economic disparity among students that this transition exposed, along with strategies undertaken by institutions, faculty members and others to help students who already faced great barriers to completing academic programs.
We invite you to sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the report on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. ET.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
New variant leads to stay-at-home order at U of Michigan
Government Accountability Office is exploring landscape of companies that help colleges go online
Academe should get rid of remediation and the conceptual framework that surrounds it (opinion)
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
The full story on admissions isn't just what you've been reading
COVID-19 roundup: Villanova warns students infection numbers are 'not sustainable'
How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »