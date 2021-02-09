Title
Academic Minute: Gender-Neutral Language
Today on the Academic Minute: Deborah Bennett, professor of liberal arts at the Berklee College of Music, explores limits of teaching languages with only masculine or feminine pronouns. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
