Print

Title

Academic Minute: St. Valentine

By

Doug Lederman
February 12, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Lisa Bitel, professor of history and religion at the University of Southern California Dornsife, delves into the past to find St. Valentine’s origin story. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Creating New Opportunities for Making Music
The Purposelessness Driven Life
The Argument for Priority Vaccination
of Campus Staff

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

America Needs an Ambitious Vaccine Education Ambassador Initiative
Friday Fragments
Lessons of an Academic Nobody
Do Academics Know Their Own History?
We’re Measuring Social Media Wrong
Transfer Today Isn’t Linear. Solutions Must Recognize That

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Saint Joseph's and University of the Sciences deal built on potential for health-care programs

N.D. State President Censured Over Appointment

Bluefield College Suspends Players for Kneeling During Anthem

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Author discusses his book on 'a conservative case for liberal education'

Do Academics Know Their Own History? | Higher Ed Gamma

How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)

Academe must change how it models career services for graduate students (opinion)

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Back to Top