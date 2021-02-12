Title
N.D. State President Censured Over Appointment
North Dakota State University’s Faculty Senate voted 21 to 13, with four abstentions, to censure campus president Dean Bresciani for bypassing the typical hiring process for provost. Faculty members say that Bresciani simply appointed Margaret Fitzgerald to be the university's provost in October even though 100 other candidates had applied for the job. The search, which led to five finalists, cost $90,000, according to the local Inforum. Bresciani was reportedly expected to name a provost from that group of finalists, but he decided not to when it became clear that the top candidate would not be available to start until June. A search committee advised Bresciani to consider three other finalists, but he reportedly said in an email that none of them “garnered sure, strong and broad-based support from the campus or the committee.”
Fitzgerald, who was serving as interim provost at the time, did not apply for the permanent position. Faculty senators said they did not oppose Fitzgerald, just the unofficial process by which she’d been appointed. The university’s policy regarding hiring exists to “ensure that searches be conducted in a fair and equitable way, while limiting the chance of bias,” the senate’s resolution says. Prior to the Senate vote, the general faculty was surveyed about the appointment. Two-thirds of faculty respondents reportedly said that they were uncomfortable with it. University policy leaves room for deviation from the search process in “unique circumstances,” and Bresciani has said the university is facing numerous challenges, including the pandemic.
"President Bresciani values shared governance and thanks faculty senate, staff senate and student government for their deliberations and guidance," Brynn Rawlings, university spokesperson, told Inforum.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Saint Joseph's and University of the Sciences deal built on potential for health-care programs
N.D. State President Censured Over Appointment
Author discusses his book on 'a conservative case for liberal education'
Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
Review of Tom Lutz, 'Aimlessness' (opinion)
Do Academics Know Their Own History? | Higher Ed Gamma
Bluefield College Suspends Players for Kneeling During Anthem
Academe must change how it models career services for graduate students (opinion)
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »