Title
Combating Cheating in the COVID Era: The Key Podcast
Are more students engaging in academic misconduct now than is normally the case? Should colleges be turning to proctoring services and lockdown browsers to fight cheating? Or are they better off encouraging instructors to assess students in new and different ways that are less susceptible to gaming?
We explore those and other questions in the new episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed's news and analysis podcast. This week's guests are:
- Bradley Davis, associate director of the Office of Student Conduct at North Carolina State University
- Kate McConnell, assistant vice president for research and assessment and director of the VALUE Institute at the Association of American Colleges and Universities
- David Rettinger, professor of psychological science and director of academic integrity programs at the University of Mary Washington and president emeritus of the International Center for Academic Integrity.
Stream the new episode here or find it on your favorite podcast platform.
U of Tennessee pharmacy student suing over 'vague' professionalism codes
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
