Southwest Baptist Board Reverses a Tenure Denial

By

Scott Jaschik
February 18, 2021
 
 

The board of Southwest Baptist University, in Missouri, this week reversed a tenure denial it had made only two weeks earlier. The board also reversed one of two denials of a promotion. It left in place two tenure denials and one blocked promotion.

A statement by the board confirmed the changes and said, "The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees will be extending an invite to a Faculty Senate delegation to meet and discuss faculty concerns and work toward a sincere spirit of unity. We know in Christ that this is both a worthy goal and an attainable one. Let us all commit to pray for the success of the gospel of Jesus Christ and the valuable kingdom work of Southwest Baptist University."

Word & Way reported that about 1,200 people had signed a petition calling for all the professors up for tenure -- who had been approved by various campus committees -- to be approved.

