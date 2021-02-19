Title
Academic Minute: Artificial Intelligence
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week: Theresa A. Pardo, research associate professor, examines the avenues to helping people trust artificial intelligence. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Lehigh offers room for debate and critique following scholar's offensive post
College and university endowments post worst returns in five years
Wright State to Formally Announce Faculty Cuts
Colleges promise return to in-person classes for fall
Progressives should focus more on work-study and other earn-while-you-learn models (opinion)
A college president shares lessons learned on navigating divides in race, class and politics (opinio
The president and provost of Ithaca College describe why they think strategic change is crucial for
Blind students learning remotely encounter accessibility barriers
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »