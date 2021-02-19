Print

Title

Academic Minute: Artificial Intelligence

By

Doug Lederman
February 19, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week: Theresa A. Pardo, research associate professor, examines the avenues to helping people trust artificial intelligence. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

