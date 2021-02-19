Title
Pulse Podcast: Interview With Turnitin's Arjun Singh
This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Arjun Singh, chief strategy officer at the assessment company Turnitin.
In the conversation with The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray of the University of the Sciences, Singh discusses the company's plagiarism detection platform and database and some of its lesser-known services.
Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.
