Title
U of Kansas Will Cut Humanities Department
The University of Kansas plans to eliminate its humanities program and undergraduate degrees in humanities and visual art education, KSNT.com reported. Six programs that the university deems underperforming in terms of enrollment are safe for now, while seven others will be merged with other programs. The university, which is facing serious budget issues, and which hasn’t ruled out cutting faculty members according to a new policy that makes doing so easier, estimates that cutting the two visual art education and humanities degrees will save it about $500,000. The University Press of Kansas has also revealed that its future is uncertain due to financial issues.
