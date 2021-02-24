Print

Academic Minute: Between Living and Dead

Doug Lederman
February 24, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Redlands Week: Tim Seiber, associate professor of science and media studies, uses brain scans to explore possible changes in declarations of brain death. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

