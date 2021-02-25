Title
Academic Minute: Women and the Hollywood Press Corps
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Redlands Week: Kathy Feeley, professor of history, describes how one group of women journalists fought through questions about their legitimacy. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
