Print

Title

More Bad News for Student Mental Health

By

Greta Anderson
February 25, 2021
 
 

About half of college students nationally screened positive for depression or anxiety, or both, during the fall 2020 semester, according to a recently published report by professors who study mental health.

The report includes results from a survey of nearly 33,000 students conducted by the Healthy Minds Network, a research organization based at the University of Michigan and Boston University that studies adolescent mental health. These new findings are consistent with previous surveys and research suggesting that students’ mental health has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The report underscores “the mounting stress factors due to the coronavirus pandemic, political unrest, and systemic racism and inequality” that students faced during the fall semester, an article about the report published by BU said.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Damaging Impact of Unattainable Expectations
Seizing Discretion to Advance Full Participation
The Value of Effective Nudging During COVID

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Beyond a Typical Articulation Agreement
Reading ‘The Data Detective’ to Help Us Make Evidence-Based Decisions About the Post-Pandemic University
Willful Blindness
Of Walks and Windshields
‘Failure to Disrupt,’ Learning at Scale and Higher Ed After COVID-19
Let’s Not Return to the Old Normal

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma

Debate about kneeling during anthem continues at Bluefield College

ETS unveils a new TOEFL but keeps the old TOEFL

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

12 lessons learned about successfully running a virtual conference (opinion)

Investigation finds no policy violations when police were called on a black student

Organizing Your Literature: Spreadsheet Style | GradHacker

A Nobel laureate shares 10 rules for being an effective mentor of young research scholars (opinion)

Back to Top