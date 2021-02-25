More Bad News for Student Mental Health

About half of college students nationally screened positive for depression or anxiety, or both, during the fall 2020 semester, according to a recently published report by professors who study mental health.

The report includes results from a survey of nearly 33,000 students conducted by the Healthy Minds Network, a research organization based at the University of Michigan and Boston University that studies adolescent mental health. These new findings are consistent with previous surveys and research suggesting that students’ mental health has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The report underscores “the mounting stress factors due to the coronavirus pandemic, political unrest, and systemic racism and inequality” that students faced during the fall semester, an article about the report published by BU said.