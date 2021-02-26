Jill Biden Says She's Pushing for Free Community College

First Lady Jill Biden said in her first one-on-one interview since the inauguration that she is continuing to fight to make it free to go to two-year institutions.

“I’ve been doing that since we were in the Obama-Biden administration,” said Biden, who is continuing to teach English at Northern Virginia Community College, during a half-hour interview Thursday on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

President Biden has also proposed eliminating tuition for all students at community colleges and for students at public four-year institutions whose families have incomes of less than $125,000.

During a wide-ranging interview in the East Room of the White House, Jill Biden also gave a glimpse of her life as first lady. After spending some time talking to the president by a fire in the evenings, President Biden will go back to work while she continues grading papers, Jill Biden said on the NBC talk show.

“I feel like I’m just like every American woman who’s working and trying to take care of my family,” Jill Biden said.