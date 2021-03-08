More Texas Colleges Say Mask Mandates Will Stay in Place

More Texas colleges are saying they won’t relax their rules requiring face masks and social distancing on their campuses after Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order last week ending a statewide mask mandate and allowing businesses and facilities in the state to operate at full capacity.

Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, the University of Houston, the University of Texas at Austin and the Alamo Colleges District all announced Friday they would keep their COVID-19 protocols in place despite the lifting of the statewide restrictions by Abbott, a Republican. A number of other Texas colleges have also said they will not be loosening their rules.