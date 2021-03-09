Print

Title

Academic Minute: COVID-19 and Mortality

By

Doug Lederman
March 9, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight: Chitra Gotluru, Ph.D. candidate in medicine at Florida International University, discusses reasons why COVID-19 has affected mortality in one sex more than the other. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Ensuring an Equitable Recovery for Latinos
Higher Education Systems and the Big Rethink
Self-Plagiarism, Fraud and iThenticate:
A Complicated Relationship

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Staying Connected
Higher Ed's Future at the Intersection of Learners and Employers
A Sense of Place in Virtual Space
Academic Staff and the Question of Post-Pandemic Autonomy
What to Do About Cybersecurity
Good News From Washington?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

President Biden tells Education Department to examine Title IX rules

Coursera IPO filing reveals a company successfully monetizing MOOCs

Only 32 Borrowers Have Ever Qualified for Income-Driven Repayment

Accreditor Places Wheeling University on Probation

Supreme Court rules 8-1 in favor of students who sued Georgia Gwinnett College over restrictive spee

Cornel West Leaving Harvard -- Again

Federal Student Aid COO resigns; FAFSA has technical difficulties

8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma

Academic Staff and the Question of Post-Pandemic Autonomy | Learning Innovation

Back to Top