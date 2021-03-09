Title
Academic Minute: COVID-19 and Mortality
Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight: Chitra Gotluru, Ph.D. candidate in medicine at Florida International University, discusses reasons why COVID-19 has affected mortality in one sex more than the other. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
