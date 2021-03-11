Higher Education's New Digital Divide: The Key Podcast

This week's episode of the Key podcast explores how COVID-19 revealed the continuing and changing digital divide for students in higher education.

Inequality in digital access is not a new problem in higher education -- but the pandemic has spotlighted just how much some students struggle to stay connected to their colleges and universities because they lack adequate technology, sufficient internet access or safe, quiet places to study.

The Key delves into topics such as digital inequity, broadband access for online education and digital literacy with Lindsay McKenzie, Inside Higher Ed’s technology reporter and author of our new report, “Bridging the Digital Divide: Lessons From COVID-19”; Lori Williams, president and CEO of the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements; and Reggie Smith III, CEO of the U.S. Distance Learning Association. Plus we hear from a university student about her experiences staying connected during COVID.

Please listen here.