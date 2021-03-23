Print

Academic Minute: Fossils and Climate Change

Doug Lederman
March 23, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Brian Schubert, associate professor in the school of geosciences at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, explores what fossils can teach us about climate change. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

