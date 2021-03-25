Bennett College Outlines New Direction

Bennett College’s Board of Trustees last weekend approved a new strategic direction that provides some insight into the historically Black women’s college’s plans for the future after a financial crisis and struggle with its longtime accreditor.

The new direction for Bennett, a private institution in Greensboro, N.C., related to the United Methodist Church, includes five priorities, according to a news release:

"A Right-Sized Micro College Model

"A Healthy, Whole Student Experience

"Open to and for the Future

"Data, Measurement, and Learning Consciousness and Conscience

"The New Frontier of Social Justice, Civil Rights, and Technology"

Notably, college materials refer to a 200-student undergraduate count. And trustees recently approved a resolution to withdraw from Bennett’s longtime accreditor, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Bennett plans to continue participating in federal Title IV student financial aid programs by being a member of the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools.

SACSCOC moved to revoke Bennett’s accreditation at the end of 2018 over unresolved financial concerns. The college responded with legal action and pursuit of TRACS accreditation.

“Our success in the litigation gave us the time and flexibility to assess the best long-term accreditation partner for Bennett,” said a statement from Bennett’s Board of Trustees chair, Gladys Robinson. “Ultimately, the Board made the decision that TRACS accreditation will best position the college to continue to innovate as it moves forward with its new Strategic Direction.”