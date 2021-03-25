Title
Boise State to Resume Diversity Course
Boise State University said Wednesday that the University Foundations 200 course will resume immediately online and asynchronously. Boise State suspended all course sections for the required undergraduate course on diversity and ethics last week, citing ongoing concerns and unsubstantiated reports that a student or students had been “degraded” for being white. Republican state legislators have also been pressuring Boise State to spend less money and time on diversity and inclusion efforts. The university said it made its decision to resume the class with Hawley Troxell, a local law firm that is investigating the reports of bias against some students.
“This decision enables students to continue their education while the investigation into serious allegations continues,” Tony Roark, the university's interim provost, said in a statement. “The goal of suspending these courses was to enable the investigation to begin and ensure that this course lives up to our standard of mutual respect for faculty and students.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- 7 Answers to 7 Questions About Online Education From a Japanese Media Company | Learning Innovation
- Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
- Fall college enrollment declined more among graduates of low-income high schools than wealthy high s
- Judge Sides With University in Dispute With Methodist Church
- 10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »