Boise State to Resume Diversity Course

Boise State University said Wednesday that the University Foundations 200 course will resume immediately online and asynchronously. Boise State suspended all course sections for the required undergraduate course on diversity and ethics last week, citing ongoing concerns and unsubstantiated reports that a student or students had been “degraded” for being white. Republican state legislators have also been pressuring Boise State to spend less money and time on diversity and inclusion efforts. The university said it made its decision to resume the class with Hawley Troxell, a local law firm that is investigating the reports of bias against some students.

“This decision enables students to continue their education while the investigation into serious allegations continues,” Tony Roark, the university's interim provost, said in a statement. “The goal of suspending these courses was to enable the investigation to begin and ensure that this course lives up to our standard of mutual respect for faculty and students.”