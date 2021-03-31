Print

Title

Academic Minute: Crackdown on Red-Light Districts

By

Doug Lederman
March 31, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week: Stephanie Chalifoux, associate professor of history, explores how sex workers took to the road when Southern states cracked down on local prostitution. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

