Title
Academic Minute: Crackdown on Red-Light Districts
March 31, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week: Stephanie Chalifoux, associate professor of history, explores how sex workers took to the road when Southern states cracked down on local prostitution. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Ways to teach effectively online without Zoom or other videoconferencing tools (opinion)
- Gay Students Sue Education Department Over Religious Colleges
- U of Michigan Regent Off Social Media After ‘Witches’ Remarks
- How campuses can encourage students to seek mental health support (opinion)
- New presidents or provosts: AICUM Lawson Ramapo Saint Elizabeth Samford Shelton Southeastern Wyoming
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »