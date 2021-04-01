Title
Academic Minute: Chemical Evolution of the Universe
April 1, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week: Nick Sterling, associate professor of physics, explores a fossil record of stars to find out how different elements of the universe were produced. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
