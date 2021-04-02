Print

Academic Minute: Pyramid Model

Doug Lederman
April 2, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week: Chelsea T. Morris, assistant professor of early childhood special education, describes the pyramid model and how it can help preschool classrooms. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

