Title
Academic Minute: Pyramid Model
April 2, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week: Chelsea T. Morris, assistant professor of early childhood special education, describes the pyramid model and how it can help preschool classrooms. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
