Print

Title

Academic Minute: Objectification at Work

By

Doug Lederman
April 8, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Peter Belmi, assistant professor of business administration at the University of Virginia, examines how workplace culture can influence the objectification of employees. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Campus After COVID No. 2
The Campus After COVID No. 1
Can We Rid Language Departments
of the F-Word?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Annual Reminder that McCarthyism was Actually a Bad Idea
Using Innovative Technologies to Improve Transfer Student Success
Will COVID-Zoom Kill the Campus Desk Phone?
From Badging to Blockchain: Documenting Skills Learned
3 Questions for Anjuli Gupta, Head Of Partnerships at Outlier.org
I Am Not a Cat

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top